IAF Deputy Chief Flies The HTT-40 Trainer, First To Be Delivered By 2025

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, took to the skies in Bengaluru on September 8, piloting the Hindustan Turbo Trainer Aircraft-40 (HTT-40) Basic Trainer Aircraft. Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the HTT-40 showcases the prowess of the indigenous aviation industry in India. It has been designed and developed by the Aircraft Research & Design Centre of HAL to cater to the specific training needs of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian Air Force also stated in their tweet, "The DCAS Air Marshal A Dixit flew a sortie today in the indigenously designed and developed HTT- 40 aircraft. He complimented the team of HAL for building a state-of-the-art trainer aircraft for the IAF."

According to the Defence Ministry, the aircraft is equipped with features not common to other basic trainers. As per HAL. the trainer has full aerobatic capabilities, it has a four-bladed turbo-prop engine with Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC). A defining characteristic of the HTT-40 is its ‘state-of-the-art’ glass cockpit, equipped with modern avionics, Multifunction displays (MFDS), and the latest safety measures, including a zero-zero ejection seat.

Graphical representation of HTT-40. | Image: HAL

These elements align the basic trainer with the ‘highest’ international standards, as per the MoD. With a maximum speed of 450 kilometres per hour and a service ceiling reaching six kilometres, the HTT-40 has the potential to help aviators in the Indian armed forces, specifically the Air Force, advance towards jet training with ease.

Image Credit: IAF

The HTT-40 made its maiden flight on May 31, 2016, and received its system-level certification on June 6, 2022. Currently, the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification is in the process of granting clearance for the full aircraft, a crucial step in ensuring its operational readiness.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has entered into a contract with HAL for the procurement of 70 HTT-40 aircraft. This acquisition is slated to kick off on September 15, 2025, and extend through to March 15, 2030. This is a staggering delay in comparison to other similar platforms currently in service. For example, the PC-7 Pilatus with origins from Switzerland and in service with the IAF took only 12 years from its first flight to enter production, and that too during the 60s and 70s of the last century.

HTT-40 along with HAL-BAE Hawk and HTT-36 . | Image: PiB

In addition to the aircraft, the procurement will include a Full Mission Simulator, augmenting aerial training by allowing pilots to practice various profiles on the ground before taking to the skies. According to the MoD release, the HTT-40 initiative embodies the Government's vision of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' with approximately 56% indigenous content. It might, in the future, help the Indian aviation industry achieve greater autonomy in these critical sectors, as anticipated by the Ministry of Defence.

In March 2023, the Union Cabinet gave the green light for the procurement of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore. This strategic move was made in order to address the shortage of basic trainer aircraft in the IAF. The aircraft's configuration allows for future upgrades to meet evolving requirements of the Indian Armed Forces, further solidifying its long-term relevance.

The figure for the indigenous content is projected to increase to over 60% through the indigenization of major components and subsystems. Moreover, HAL is actively engaging the Indian private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain, offering significant opportunities for employment and skill development.