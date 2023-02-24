IAF Digitises Its 89 Years Old Paper Based Maintenance Management Process

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to go digital in it paper based management process. This descision has been taken towards the realisation of government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Indian Air Force in a tweet said that "Towards realisation of an Aatmanirbhar and Digital India, the IAF has fully digitised its 89 year old paper based maintainance management processes".

This project of the IAF will span across 170 base stations, 550 squadrons and 70,000 users and it aims at increasing fleet availability to the optimum. For over eight decades, the IAF recorded maintenance records manually which was a very tedious process. There was a need for digitisation as per the modern militaries throughout the world. This idea bought the origin of EMMS (e-Maintainance Management System).The Ministry of Defence, the Indian Air Force and the Indian software firm Wipro joined hands to create one of the most complex and challenging enterprise asset management solutions ever implemented by any military service.

Features Of EMMS

E-Maintainance Management System rides on AFNET. It is a high-speed communication networks and ensures the continuous availability of applications across all sites. The MMS also extends the mobility feature where every technician will have a secured wireless device to record maintenance activities.

EMMS not only digitises maintenance but also ensures transparency, accountability and efficiency. EMMS was first rolled out for the IAF aircraft fleet and the force now centrally monitors records and analyses all the maintenance data.The next milestone was the roll of EMMS for ground-based systems such as radars, guided weapons, navigational aids and mechanical transport.

Complexity Of The Task

The task was complex due to the diversity, desperate technology and weightage of the systems. Despite all of this now all the ground-based systems are digitised. From Leh to Thanjavur, Jamnagar to Rinjhan, EMMS is now fully operational and optimised. Today the Indian Air Force has achieved what only a few countries have been able to achieve i.e. complete digitization of maintenance.

From sensors to shooters, armaments to aircraft, from missiles to modulators, EMMS symbolises digital transformation and follows the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It salutes the innovative spirit of our countrymen. It is a testament t IAF’s vision of Nabha Sparsha Deeptam, i.e. Touch the sky with glory.