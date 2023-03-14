IAF Earmarks 48 Landing Grounds For Use By Civil Aircraft For 'common Good'

In a move to enhance the connectivity to far-flung areas considered as remote for civilian usage, the Indian Air Force has decided to release 48 of its locations - Military airfields and landing grounds for access to civilian aircraft, informed the IAF.

"Towards the common good envisaged by enhanced regional connectivity, the #IAF has earmarked 39 military airfields & 9 Advance Ldg Grounds for use by civil aircraft. This Joint User Airfield scheme now gives access to areas that were earlier considered remote," said the Indian Air Force.

Towards the common good envisaged by an enhanced regional connectivity, the #IAF has earmarked 39 military airfields & 9 Advance Ldg Grounds for use by civil aircraft. This Joint User Airfield scheme now gives access to areas that were earlier considered remote.#NationBuilding pic.twitter.com/91PYyxOZC7 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 14, 2023

Seven military airports released for Civilian aircraft

Notably under a similar arrangement, in June 2022, seven military airports were opened for civilian use by the Indian Air Force.

Accordingly, the IAF provided permission and handed over the defense land operated by the Ministry of Defence to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at seven locations in Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Adampur, Utarlai, Sarsawa, Kanpur, and Gorakhpur.

It's also important to recollect about 23 airports used by the civilian aircraft are either IAF or naval bases. Even frequent fliers seldom realise while landing in Pune, Goa, Srinagar, or Chandigarh they are at a military airport.