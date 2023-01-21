IAF Eastern Air Command To Conduct Command-level Exercise ‘Poorvi Akash’ In February

The Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force is set to conduct its annual command-level exercise called ‘Poorvi Akash’ in the first week of February. The exercise is being conducted following a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF said in a statement.

The exercise will involve the deployment of Eastern Air Command’s fighter, helicopter and transport assets and will include the routine practice of aerial combat drills, sorties and joint exercises. With its headquarters in Shillong, the Eastern Air Command is set to conduct the exercise in its area of operation (AOR), which includes seven northeastern states and covers an area of over three lakh square kilometres.

IAF might on display amid Indo-China tensions

Exercise Poorvi Akash is set to test Eastern Air Command’s operational preparedness amid ongoing border tensions between India and China. Troops of the Indian Army clashed with People’s Liberation Army troops on December 9, 2022 in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang. The two sides have been engaged in an unresolved border dispute sparked by differing perspectives on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) shared by the two nations.

Meanwhile, the exercise comes at a time when the Indian Air Force has actively deployed the S-400 air defence systems along the border with China. The S-400 is capable of targeting enemy aircraft or missiles from a distance of up to 400 kilometres.

According to senior IAF officials, Exercise Poorvi Akash will include major aerial combat assets including the Su-30 and Rafale fighter jets. Furthermore, the IAF recently deployed a squadron of drones from other airbases to the northeast in a bid to augment its capabilities of monitoring enemy activities along the Sikkim and the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken's Neck corridor. Meanwhile, amid increased aggressive manoeuvres by the Chinese military along the LAC, Exercise Poorvi Shakti is the second such command-level exercise to be undertaken by the Indian Air Force in recent months.