In an interesting tale of a father-daughter duo, Flying Officer Ananya Sharma and her father, Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma created history on May 30, this year, when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at IAF Station Bidar. This happened for the very first time in the Indian Air Force where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission.

"There has not been any previous instance in the IAF where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission. It was the mission where Air Commodore Sanjay and Flying Officer Ananya were more than just father and daughter. They were comrades, who had full faith in each other as fellow wingmen would," the IAF said in a release.

In the picture shared by IAF, Air Commodore Sharma and his daughter Ananya can be seen posing in front of the fighter plane. Flying Officer Ananya is currently undergoing her training in Bidar before she graduates on to superior fighter aircraft. She has completed her BTech in Electronics and Communication.

Air Commodore Sharma was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in 1989. He has had an extensive experience in fighter operations, having commanded a Mig-21 Squadron as well as a frontline fighter station. On the other hand, the Indian Air Force Officer's daughter, Ananya, entered IAF service in 2016 and was commissioned as a fighter pilot in December 2021.