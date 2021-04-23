IAF Ferries Oxygen Containers For COVID-19 Relief From Bhubaneswar To Telangana

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much-needed oxygen. In the hour of crisis. Telangana government has roped into the Indian Air force and are using Military aircraft to replenish the supplies of medical oxygen from the state. They sent the empty containers to Bhubaneswar.

The defence forces are stepping up and the Indian Air Force is being used across the states in order to enhance the speed of the medical supply, especially oxygen. There are certain aircraft are like AN-32, C-17 and IL-76 that are all being used to carry the oxygen containers, where they can be refilled and carried and delivered to the states.

IAF carrying empty tankers

As filled oxygen containers are not safe and cannot be carried by aircraft, Therefore, to save the transportation time the IAF is flying empty containers to places where the oxygen can be filled and later can be moved to the respective states and cities. This whole process is being carried out to cut the time, to speed up the process.

This comes amid reports of oxygen shortage in various parts of the country as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise.

PM Modi Calls For Boosting Oxygen Production

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. He spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects - increasing the production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution and using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities. He directed the officials to ensure oxygen supply to various states in an unhindered manner, he stated that the responsibility should be fixed on the local administration in cases of obstruction.

COVID cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases, 2,263 deaths and 1,93,279 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,62,63,695

Total recoveries: 1,36,48,159

Death toll: 1,86,920

Active cases: 24,28,616

Total vaccination: 13,54,78,420

This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

