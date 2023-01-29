IAF Fighter Jets Crash: Mirage Black Box, Part Of Sukhoi Data Recorder Found; Probe On

In a massive development, the black box of the Mirage 2000 and a part of the data recorder of the Sukhoi jet has been recovered a day after the crash. On Saturday two frontline combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Sukhoi 30 and crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena during a training exercise. This resulted in the death of a wing commander while two other pilots ejected safely.

Mirage Jet's black box recovered

As per an official, the black box of Mirage 2000 in the Pahargarh area of Morena and a part of the flight data recorder of Sukhoi-30MKI jet have been found in the wreckage. While the IAF and police are still searching for the remaining part of the Sukhoi aircraft recorder that might have fallen in Bharatpur. The IAF officials and local police are carrying out search operations at the Morena crash site.

Notably, a 'black box' is an instrument that records the performance of an aircraft and flight parameters, including factors such as airspeed, altitude, vertical acceleration and fuel flow. It actually comprises two components -- the flight data recorder (FDR) and a cockpit voice recorder (CVR).

Morena Collector Ankit Asthana on Saturday said the debris of both aircraft fell in the Pahargarh area of the district. Some debris also fell in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, which borders Madhya Pradesh, he had said.

A high-level probe has been ordered into the accident, officials earlier said. The Defence experts have said it is probable that the Russian-designed Sukhoi-30MKI jet and the French Mirage-2000 had a mid-air collision, but there has been no official comment or confirmation made by the IAF.

About the Su-30 and Mirage-2000 fighter jets

The Su-30 is a twin-engine, two-seater fighter aircraft which was developed by the then-Soviet Union Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. Weighing 17,700 kg, the Su-30 has a top speed of 2,120 km per hour and a maximum range of 3,000 km and a maximum altitude of 56,800 feet. Although it cannot be fuelled mid-air like the upgraded version Su-30 MKI, the Su-30 too can be equipped with a wide range of weapons including guided missiles and a 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov autocannon which fires 150 rounds in one minute.

The Mirage-2000 is another multirole combat fighter aircraft which is manufactured by the French company Dassault Aviation. Capable of being modified to carry a range of air-to-surface missiles and laser-guided bombs, the Mirage-2000 has a maximum speed of 2,336 km per hour and a range of 3,335 km.