IAF Fighter Jets To Take Care Of Delhi's Air Space Security During G20 Event

Amid the preparations to host the mega G20 event in the national capital is in full swing, security is pulled up at all fronts in and around Delhi. Apart from strategic deployment of security forces in, around and at the border areas of Delhi during the summit, the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets will be on standby mode to keep a check on any aerial suspicious activity over Delhi. Earlier, the Delhi police issued an order to ban the hovering of any such sub-conventional objects in the sky of the national capital.

As per information, the decision to keep the IAF at alert was taken after reviewing the security situation during the event. The meeting, which was held between the various stakeholders including the Airport Authority of India, Bureau of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and others, reports news agency ANI. During the meeting, suspicion was put forth that the terror and anti-social suspects could try an aerial attack using UAVs, drones or other sub-conventional flying objects, to hinder the peace of the city.

ATC to remina alert, closely monitor flights entering Delhi

After reviewing the threat inputs, it was decided to keep the IAF fighter jets on standby to take on any suspicious aerial objects or to deal with untoward situations. Apart from this, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) has been instructed to remain alert and closely monitor routes of the flights entering into the sky of Delhi. The ATC will keep extra vigilance on any movement of suspicious flying objects as well in their zone.

As many as four airports around Delhi have been kept ready for any emergency situation. According to an official, the flights will be diverted to all these four airports, which have been made part of the contingency plan, in case of any emergency situation.

As per reported by the news agency, a senior official stated, "In the meeting, we have decided that the safety and security of air space over Delhi will be taken care of by the India Air Force on September 9 and 10 during the G20 Summit. Fighter jets will be on standby mode in order to respond to any situation and also keep a close watch on any UAV or drone activity. All agencies concerned with the safety of air space and Delhi airport will work in close coordination."

"All aircraft and private jets carrying VVIPs will be parked at Delhi airport. Special arrangements have been made for the parking of Air Force One and a few other important aircraft at Palam Air Force Station. The station is under the security of the Air Force," the official said.

The G20 Summit in Delhi will be attended by dignitaries and VVIPs from across the globe. In view of all the VVIP movements at the Delhi airport, the airport will also be decongested during the event. It will also be ensured that the VVIP movements at the airport shouldn’t create any inconvenience to the common passengers.

CP prohibits use of sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi

Based on the intelligence input, it has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety and security of the national capital during the upcoming G20 Summit. In wake of the threat inputs, the Delhi Commissioner of Police has earlier ordered to ban flying of any sub-conventional aerial platforms from August 29th to September 12th, over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi. This will include the restriction on the use of para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), UASs (Unmanned Aerial Systems), microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft and other such flying objects.