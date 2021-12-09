IAF Finds Black Box Of Mi-17V5 Helicopter That Crashed Killing Gen Bipin Rawat & 12 Others

In a major development, the black box of the Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed killing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and eleven members of his staff, has now been found. The security officials had earlier ramped up the search for the black box or the flight data recorder of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter. The helicopter had crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday taking the lives of 13 persons present in it and leaving one other critically injured.

According to Republic sources, Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed yesterday with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat has been recovered from the site

Crashed IAF helicopter's black box found

The Air Force officials have now found the black box from the IAF helicopter crash site. The officials had earlier increased the search radius to find the box on Thursday. The black box, which is now being taken for evaluation, can reveal the data about the helicopter’s final flight situation and other aspects. Though called black box, the flight data recorder is a device painted in bright orange colour and it records all the important flight details, which can provide thorough details on what happened to the flight before it crashed.

On Wednesday evening, the IAF's team that had reached the spot had been unable to find the black box. On Thursday morning, the IAF's Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, reached the crash-site as well. Visuals have shown the black box being taken first wrapped in a cloth and then being placed in a designated bag for the same.

CDS Bipin Rawat killed in tragic Mi 17 helicopter crash

In a fateful accident, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 13 out of 14 passengers onboard succumbed to the injuries in the crash. The Indian Air Force has issued an order to enquire about the cause of the IAF helicopter crash.

According to sources, a wreath laying ceremony will be held at the Military hospital, Wellington by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at around 10.30 am for CDS Rawat and other personnel who lost their lives in the accident. The mortal remains of the CDS gen with be moved to the Sulur base at 12 noon before moving them to Delhi. The flight carrying the remains is expected to reach the Palam technical airport around 4 pm and then be taken to his residence for final send off.

Image: Twitter/ Republicworld