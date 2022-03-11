IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Poland’s Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon air base here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the air base here at 12.15 pm.

This is the second of the three flights being operated by India on Friday -- one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF -- from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy.

The first flight had taken off from Rzeszow around 11.30 pm (IST) on Thursday and landed in Delhi at 5.45 am on Friday, officials said.

India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine’s neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. PTI DSP NAT IAF-EVACUATION-UKRAINE IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukrainian city Sumy lands in Delhi New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) An Indian Air Force (IAF) flight from Poland's Rzeszow carrying students evacuated from northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy landed at the Hindon air base here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The flight, which was conducted by the IAF using its C-17 military transport plane, landed at the air base here at 12.15 pm.

On Friday, India is operating three flights -- one each by Air India, IndiGo and the IAF -- from Rzezow to Delhi to bring back 600 students who have recently been evacuated from Sumy. India has been evacuating its citizens from war-torn Ukraine's neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. PTI DSP http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpg “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you.

CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)