IAF Gears Up For Cyclone Tauktae; Aircrafts & Helicopters Readied For Rescue Missions

After the cyclonic storm, Tauktae made landfall on Friday night, the Indian Metrological Department forecasted it to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the western coast of India in the next few days, in view of which the Indian Air Force on Saturday began with the preparations to cater to unforeseen circumstances. As part of the preparations, the IAF has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on Operational Readiness in peninsular India.

It is pertinent to mention here that till now, the IAF has airlifted 127 personnel and 11 tonnes of cargo from Bhatinda to Jamnagar by its IL-76 aircraft and a C-130 aircraft has airlifted 25 personnel and 12.3 tonnes cargo from Bhatinda to Rajkot. Moreover, two C-130 aircraft have airlifted 126 personnel and 14 tonnes of cargo from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar.

In the wake of cyclone #Tauktae alert, two C-130 J aircraft of IAF airlifted three NDRF teams comprising of 126 personnel and equipment from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar in the morning hours today.#HADROps pic.twitter.com/h6cCaT4xZ1 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 15, 2021

Besides, the IAF is also majorly involved in COVID relief.

Tauktae-current scenario

While India continues to grapple with the second wave of COVID-19, parts of it- Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the island of Lakshadweep have the fear of 'severe cyclonic storm-Tauktae' looming over it. As per the IMD, the first cyclonic storm of the year is likely to intensify into "a very severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours and is expected to cause 'flash floods and landslides" over the coastal districts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa till Sunday and Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also likely to cause rainfall of varying intensity in parts of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra too.

To deal with the unforeseen circumstances, over 50 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are on duty in five states- Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. One team of the Force is dispatched for Goa while five teams have been sent to Bhubaneshwar. Three teams are also prepared to deal with the situation in Maharashtra.

CS Tauktae lay centred at 1130 IST,15th May,over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 13.2°N and longitude 72.5°E, about 290 km southwest of https://t.co/icXN7tD6u6 intensify further and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Nalliya around 18th May afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/gffewNIhTI — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2021



It is pertinent to mention here that in parts of Karnataka and Kerala, the effects of the storm are already being seen. In Alappuzha district, many trees and electric poles have been uprooted by the heavy winds while in Ernakulam, many houses have been inundated due to high tide. In the Ullal district of Karnataka also some houses have collapsed.

(Credit-PTI/Twitter-@IAF_MCC)