IAF Grounds MiG-21 Fighter Aircraft Fleet As Probe Into Rajasthan Crash Continues

The entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft is getting grounded by the IAF till the checks and probe are underway to find the reasons behind crash in Rajasthan.

Abheet Sajwan

Image: IAF to ground MiG-21 (Republic)


The entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter aircraft has been grounded by the Indian Air Force (IAF) until the checks and probe to find the reasons behind the crash in Rajasthan conclude.

Three people were killed last month in the crash when a MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne from the Suratgarh air base crashed over Hanumangarh in a village on May 8.

A senior defence official told ANI, "The MiG-21 fleet has been grounded till the investigations are carried out and reasons for the crash are ascertained."

The IAF welcomed the MiG variants over five decades ago and are on the verge of getting phased out. There are only three MiG-21 squadrons operating in the IAF and all of them are going to be grounded by the early part of 2025.

Rajasthan MiG-21 crash

The accident took place last month when the fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan during a routine training sortie. The pilot suffered minor injuries after which the probe to determine the exact cause of the crash began.

The IAF has 31 combat aircraft squadrons including three of the MiG-21 Bison variant. The MiG 21 was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s and 800 variants of the jet have been serving the force.

The crash rate of the MiG-21 has been a cause of concern in recent times due to the rise in accidents. 

(With inputs from ANI)

