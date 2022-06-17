IAF Hails Increased Upper Age Limit In Agnipath Scheme; 'will Help Delayed Recruitments'

Amidst divided opinions over the Centre's newly-introduced military recruitment scheme of 'Agnipath' followed by the latest modification in the upper age limit for recruiting soldiers also called 'Agniveers', the Indian Air Force (IAF) has welcomed the move stating that it will help those who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the Union Defence Ministry in a late-night announcement on Thursday informed that a one-time waiver will be given to recruits by extending the upper age limit from 21 to 23.

Speaking about the Indian Air Force, which will also be a part of the recruitment scheme, took to its official Twitter handle, and wrote, "IAF welcomes the step to grant a one-time waiver to increase the upper age limit to 23 years for Agnipath scheme. This will help aspirants whose recruitment was affected due to COVID-19 restrictions. IAF keenly looks forward to inducting Agniveers."

Earlier, recruitments in the Indian Armed Forces including the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force were on a two-year halt due to the pandemic outbreak. Many aspirants were since then awaiting for the recruitments to resume.

In the meantime, while several Union Ministers and BJP leaders have welcomed the new scheme, opposition parties have taken the chance to hit out at the Centre claiming that the scheme is just a "game" with the future of the Agniveers.

Army Chief welcomes Centre's move

Speaking about the one-time waiver on the age limit for the Agnipath scheme, General Manoj Pande said that the aspirants training for the posts during the COVID pandemic would benefit from it. “The decision of the Government has been received to grant a one-time waiver, increasing the entry age of recruitment to 23 years, for the recruitment cycle of 2022. This decision will provide an opportunity for many of our young, energetic and patriotic youth who, despite the pandemic, we're preparing to join the recruitment rallies, which couldn't be completed in the last two years due to COVID restrictions,” the Army chief said.

IAF gears up to recruit Agniveers shortly

In the meantime, the Indian Air Force is already gearing up to recruit around 3,000-5,000 Agniveers under the scheme. Speaking on the same, Air Marshal Singh, the Headquarters’ Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief told the media on Wednesday that the scheme will work out and the quality will not be compromised.

Furthermore, stating that several Agniveers will be recruited shortly by the IAF, he claimed that the scheme will provide an opportunity to the youth who are keen to serve the force and are more in tune with the latest technological trends.





