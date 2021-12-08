IAF Helicopter Crash: Aviation Min Scindia Prays For Safety Of CDS Bipin Rawat, Others

Moments after the Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, with CDS General Bipin Rawat among others onboard, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that he was stressed to hear the news. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Scindia said that he was praying for their safety and well-being.

As per sources, CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, his DA Brigadier LS Lidder, his SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, and 10 others left from Delhi at 9 AM and reached Sulur at 11:35. At 11.45, he boarded the helicopter for Wellington, which crashed minutes before the landing at 12:20 PM.

Till now, 11 out of 14 have been declared dead. 3 including CDS Bipin Rawat is undergoing treatment in the military hospital in Wellington.

Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

IAF orders inquiry

Making the announcement about the ill-fated incident, the IAF took to their official Twitter handle and said, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu," the post said. “An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the cause," it added.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Union Information &Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said information about the helicopter accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time. “The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time,” Thakur told reporters when asked about the helicopter crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the incident. A meeting of senior Ministry of Defence officials is said to be underway.