IAF Helicopter Crash: Eyewitness Claims Chopper Hitting A Tree Amid Really Low Visibility

Republic Media Network spoke to an eyewitness for the IAF helicopter crash. The local while praising CDS Bipin Rawat said, "CDS was the man who brought great fame to the country and intimidated other countries trying to scare India, and his life's work and death has been in sacrifice for the nation. I see this as a personal loss for myself and the whole nation, that is why I tried to get permission from Army officials today to go and pay respects to the fallen soldiers." The eyewitness also said that locals tried to provide necessary and timely help to the injured.

“There was heavy fog yesterday. The visibility was really low. The chopper hit a tree while taking a turn and we heard sound of the blast," the eyewitness said. "We tried to help the three people who were alive after the crash. Two of the three people alive died on the way to the hospital," he added.

In a tragic accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and 11 members of his staff crashed. Thirteen of the fourteen passengers on board died as a result of the disaster, with one survivor on life support. The Black Box of the chopper has now been recovered from the crash site by the IAF. On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a statement in Parliament detailing the IAF helicopter disaster that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. The Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying the defence troops lost all contact a few minutes before its scheduled landing, according to the Defence Minister, who addressed the unfortunate occurrence in both houses of the Parliament.

The chopper lost touch with Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control at 12:08 p.m., seven minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington, where CDS Bipin Rawat was to meet with student officers, he added. Rajnath Singh told parliament that the chopper was scheduled to land at Wellington at 12:15 p.m. before losing contact with Sulur Air Base's Air Traffic Control. Locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and raced to the scene, where they discovered the wreckage of a military helicopter engulfed in flames, he added. Rajnath Singh also stated that the IAF had authorised a tri-services investigation into the disaster, which will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh. The moment the chopper lost contact with the ground will be crucial in the inquiry. Following his remarks, the minister paid tribute to those who had died and offered condolences to the grieving families. In addition, he stated that the Chief of Defence Staff would be cremated with full military honours.

Image: PTI / ANI