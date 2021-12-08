IAF Helicopter Crash: Eyewitness Says Chopper Burst Into Flames Post Collision With Tree

In the latest development in the tragic IAF chopper crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and others, Krishnaswamy - an eyewitness of the crash in Tamil Naud's Upper Coonoor- said that the chopper crashed into a tree making a loud noise following which it was engulfed in flames. The locals immediately alerted the police and fire department, he said.

Detailing on the incident, the eyewitness revealed that he saw the chopper collide with the tree and burst into flames on falling to the ground. Further, he revealed that he witnessed one individual who managed to get out of the chopper with severe burns while others reportedly failed to make it outside. The eyewitness said that he then called another local who then dialled the fire and the police services after visiting the spot of the incident.

"I saw a person who was up in flames. Then I saw three or four other persons who were fully charred. I got really scared and left the place," Krishnaswamy said.

Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 others crashed near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. A total of 14 people were aboard, of which 13 have been reported dead, according to ANI sources.

"An IAF Mi-17 V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted the Air Force.

Army Chief General MM Naravane has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation. The government is likely to issue a statement on Wednesday in Parliament on the crash of the military chopper. As per sources, the site of the crash is less than 10 km away from the landing spot. Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith in an exclusive conversation with Republic said, "rescue operation is still underway. We are monitoring the crisis closely."

