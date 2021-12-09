IAF Helicopter Crash: Grief Engulfs Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan's Agra Residence

As the country mourns the demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel who died in a tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday, Agra is mourning a two-fold tragedy as Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, who was flying the chopper, also lost his life. Wing Commander Chauhan hailed from Agra's Saran Nagar area. His father, Surendra Singh, told reporters that the Air Force officer, the youngest of five children, was his only son.

Eyes filled with tears, the 72-year old father of Prithvi Singh Chauhan said that he learnt about his son's death when he received a call about the unfortunate incident from his son's wife, Kamini.

The 42-year Chauhan who was born and raised in Agra was posted at the Indian Air Force Station in Coimbatore while his parents still resided in the Saran Nagar area. Relatives and friends gathered at Wing Commander Chauhan’s old residence as soon as they heard about the tragic accident.

A look at Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan's career

Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan’s military career began with his selection in the elite National Defence Academy (NDA). In 2000, he joined the Indian Air Force after passing out with flying colours. He was first posted in Hyderabad and then was posted at other Air Force stations including Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Udham Singh Nagar, Jamnagar, Andaman and Nicobar. He was sent to Sudan for a year as part of special training.

On 22 June 2002, Prithvi Singh Chauhan became a commissioned officer and was promoted to Wing Commander in the year 2015. Currently, he was serving as the Commanding Officer of the 109 helicopter unit at the Air Force Station in Coimbatore.

Mortal remains brought to Delhi

All 13 bodies including that of General Rawat, his wife, and Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder are being brought in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft from Sulur to Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and NSA Ajit Doval are expected to pay tribute to the mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his defence adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other armed forces personnel, including the Air Force helicopter crew today evening.

