IAF Helicopter Crash: Hours Before Mishap, Naik Gursewak Dialled Home But Couldn't Connect

Naik Gursewak Singh was among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the tragic IAF helicopter crash near the Upper Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu on December 8. The 35-year-old officer had joined the army unit 9 PARA (SF) just 20 days ago, after completing a vacation of 40 days in November.

On Wednesday, Naik Gursewak Singh accompanied Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 11 other officials on the ill-fated Mi5V17 chopper that crashed near Ooty, seemingly due to low visibility.

His wife Jaspreet Singh, said the IAF officer had tried to contact her hours before the horrific accident. Jaspreet said Naik Gursewak was worried about her health as she was unwell. A day before his untimely demise, Jaspreet called him but could not speak properly due to disturbance. The next day, shortly before the accident, she tried to contact him, but could not connect.

“Since I was sick, he (Naik Gursewak) was worried about my health daily. I called him over the phone a day before the mishap, but could not speak to him properly as some party was going on there. Later, we tried to establish contact with him but his phone was switched off,” Jaspreet said.

Earlier, Gursewak's younger sibling Gurbakhsh Singh said the last call time he spoke with his brother was on December 7. He learned about Gursewak's demise the next afternoon from his army unit. However, after watching the news about the helicopter crash, his family hoped that the officer would return safely. Naik Gursewak Singh has roots in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and had visited his maternal village, Dode in October this year.

Naik Gursewak had promised his children that he return home in January or February 2022. "When he was leaving the village in November, we were not aware that this was the last visit of Gursewak," he said.

Naik Gursewak's life & military carrier

Gursewak is survived by his 70-year-old father Kabal Singh, wife Jaspreet Kaur, daughters Simratdeep Kaur (9), Gurleen Kaur (7), and son Fatehdeep Singh (3). He also leaves behind five brothers and two sisters. Gursewak was recruited in the 9 Para (Special Forces) in 2004 and was deputed in the security cover of General Rawat for a long time.

Naik Gursewak Singh had served in frontier areas of Jammu and Kashmir such as Poonch, Rajouri, South and North Kashmir. He was also a demolition specialist and the best student in the leadership course. Singh was an expert in Unarmed Combat and Close Quarter Battle.

A pall of gloom lingers at Naik Gursewak’s native village in Tarn Taran. People from all over the state and members of political, social, and religious organisations descended at Tarn Taran’s Dode Sodhian village to express their condolences.