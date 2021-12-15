IAF Helicopter Crash: Indian Army Condoles Death Of Group Captain Varun Singh

Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF helicopter crash that claimed the life of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. The Indian Army took to Twitter to condole the death of Group Captain Singh who was on life support. General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the unfortunate helicopter accident in #Coonoor on 08 Dec 21 [sic]," read the tweet on the Indian Army's official handle.

Group Captain Singh was initially hospitalised to the Military Hospital in Wellington after suffering serious injuries, but on December 9 he was transferred to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Apart from India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, other deceased in the tragic IAF chopper crash include -- Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Lance Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

IAF orders tri-services probe into the tragedy

It is pertinent to mention here that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a formal statement in Parliament on Thursday, December 9, providing details about the IAF helicopter crash. He explained that Sulur Air Base Air Traffic Control lost contact with the Mi-17 V5 Helicopter at about 12.08 pm (Dec 8) barely a few minutes before its scheduled landing at Wellington where CDS Rawat was going to interact with budding officers. The Defence Minister also revealed that the IAF had ordered a tri-services enquiry headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh.

Image: PTI/ Bharat-Rakshak