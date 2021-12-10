IAF Helicopter Crash: NSA Doval, RM Rajnath Singh Pay Tribute At Brig LS Lidder's Funeral

The last rites of Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder, who was among the armed personnel who lost their lives in the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash near the Upper Coonoor region in Tamil Nadu, was held today at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several others were present at Brigadier LS Lidder’s funeral. A decorated soldier who worked as the defence assistant to India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Brig Lidder was set to be promoted as Major General soon before he lost his life in the tragic IAF helicopter crash.

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder's last rites began at Brar Square Crematorium in New Delhi at 9:30 am as scheduled. His mortal remains were flown here by army personnel. Military officers were seen paying floral tributes to the late Army officer. Along with the many army officials, several ministers also paid their tribute to the deceased officer.

NSA Ajit Doval, Raksha Mantri and others pay tribute to Brig LS Lidder

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reached Brar Square Crematorium on Friday morning and attended Brigadier LS Lidder's last rites. He paid floral tribute to the Army officer who was killed in the helicopter crash on December 8. Following NSA Doval, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached Brar Square and paid his tribute to the Brigadier. Singh observed two minutes of silence before giving a final military salute to the deceased officer. The defence minister also engaged with the family of Brigadier Lidder and others present at the funeral.

The three service chiefs, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari all paid their tribute to Brig LS Lidder. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also visited and paid his tribute to Brig Lidder. BJP MP and former Army officer Rajyavardhan Rathore were yet another to pay a floral tribute to the deceased officer. Lidder’s wife Geetika and 16-year-old daughter also paid their final tributes. The mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who were also killed in the IAF helicopter crash have been brought to their residence before their last rites later today at 2 pm.

All about Brigadier LS Lidder

Brigadier Lidder’s father, Col Mehnga Singh, hailed from Punjab, had moved to Panchkula in 1989 and built a house in Sector 12 while he was still in service. Brigadier Lidder had joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla even before the family moved to Panchkula. During his military service, he pursued his education in various schools across the country.

Decorated with the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal, Brigadier Lidder in December 1990 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy, was commissioned into the Second Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. Later, he commanded the same battalion.

Brigadier Lidder had also served along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the North-East and in a counter-terrorist environment in Jammu and Kashmir. He also commanded a brigade in the northern sector borders. Brig LS Lidder was posted as the Defence Attaché in the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan, apart from serving as the Adjutant of the Indian Military Academy and Director in the Military Operations Directorate.

