IAF Helicopter Crash: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Extends Condolences To Families Of Deceased

Chief Minister MK Stalin was also among the first ones to rush to the accident spot after coming to know about it and later paid floral tributes to them.

IAF helicopter crash

Extending condolences to the families of the Defence personnel who lost their lives in the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote letters letter to each one of them and extended his support during the tough time. The tragic incident which took place on November 9 took the lives of 13 people while they were travelling in the military helicopter towards Wellington in the Nilgiris district. 

According to an official statement by the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister - through individual letters to the families of the Defence personnel killed -  expressed sincere condolences and regret. "He said all the people were by them in this tough time and said though their loss is irreparable, he wished they got the strength to recover from it", the release added. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin was also among the first ones to rush to the accident spot and later paid floral tributes to the departed on Thursday. As per the release, the state government also ensured that all the necessary arrangements during the rescue operations and later for the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased that were to be flown from Coimbatore to Delhi. 

CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to rest at Brar Square Crematorium

Meanwhile, the funeral procession of General Bipin Rawat has reached Brar Square Crematorium in the Delhi cantonment, the mortal remains of Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat have been laid to rest. People have gathered in numbers for paying their tributes to the late CDS. Along with that, they can be seen chanting the slogan of "Amar Rahe."

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers and political leaders also paid their tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife at their residence in Kamraj Road. 

