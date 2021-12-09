IAF Helicopter Crash: Tamil Nadu CM Pays Floral Tribute To CDS Rawat, Others In Wellington

A day after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his Wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others were killed in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, state's Chief Minister MK Stalin, Army officials, and political leaders paid tributes to the defence personnel at Wellington. The Chief Minister paid floral tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin pays floral tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat and others who died in the Coonoor chopper crash, at Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/1b9vB0yOct — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

The bodies of those who died in the IAF helicopter crash yesterday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district. Wreath-laying to take place at Wellington before the mortal remains are taken to the Sulur Airfield to be flown to New Delhi later today.

The mortal remains of all the victims of the IAF helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu was taken to the Madras Regimental Centre from Military Hospital, Wellington on Thursday for a wreath-laying ceremony, attended by military personnel top officials from the state.

At Wellington Military hospital, tribute paid to General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who have perished in the Coonoor helicopter crash; Tune in - https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/Dv4b0UBKJ6 — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made at the Madras regimental Centre Wellington where the mortal remains of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife along with 11 personnel from Armed Forces will be kept before being taken to Sulur Airfield.

IAF finds Black Box of Mi-17V5 Helicopter

The black box of the Indian Air Force helicopter that crashed yesterday killing Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat, and eleven members of his staff, has now been found. The security officials had earlier ramped up the search for the black box or the flight data recorder of the ill-fated Mi-17V5 helicopter. According to Republic sources, the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper that crashed yesterday with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat have been recovered from the site.

Significance of recovering Black Box

The officials had earlier increased the search radius to find the box. The black box, which is now being taken for evaluation, can reveal the data about the helicopter’s final flight situation and other aspects. Though called a black box, the flight data recorder is a device painted in bright orange colour and it records all the important flight details, which can provide thorough details on what happened to the flight before it crashed.