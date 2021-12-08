IAF Helicopter Crash: Watch Ground Report From The Accident Site In Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and other Army officials crashed in Upper Coonoor of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. A total of 14 people were aboard the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have been reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries. CDS Bipin has been admitted to Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Wellington and is currently undergoing treatment.

Reporting live from the crash site, journalist Ravi Kumar, told Republic Media Network that the chopper crashed at around 12 noon. He said that "12 people died while two others were taken to hospital". Soon after the incident, forces rushed to the incident site and two people were taken to the hospital. The bodies were taken for post-mortem, he said.

Image: ANI/PTI