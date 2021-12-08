Last Updated:

IAF Helicopter Crashes With Bipin Rawat Onboard; Union Ministers, Leaders Express 'shock'

Union Ministers and leaders across the nation expressed grief & ‘shock’ after IAF helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and leaders across the nation expressed grief and ‘shock’ after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. IAF has already ordered a probe into the accident after the Mi-17V5 crash was confirmed. As of now, three people have been rescued from the site including CDS Bipin Rawat who was taken to a military hospital in Wellington. 

The helicopter was carrying 14 people including senior members of the Indian military, out of which 11 people have been declared dead, according to Republic sources. The military chopper crashed between Coimbotre and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The passengers included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal. 

The local military officers had already reached the crash site and revealed that two of the bodies taken to the hospital had 80% burns. ANI’s sources stated that few bodies were visible downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are still ongoing to retrieve more bodies and check identities. Following the grim development, an entire nation united to ‘pray’ for the senior military officials including Gen Rawat. 

Leaders express 'shock' and sadness

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were some of the many political leaders who poured in wishes for the good health of the military officials and their family members. 

As per the latest update, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh is expected to visit the military chopper's crash site in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been already briefed on the incident. Meanwhile, Singh will also be briefing the Parliament shortly regarding the IAF crash.

