IAF Helicopter Crashes With Bipin Rawat Onboard; Union Ministers, Leaders Express 'shock'

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and leaders across the nation expressed grief and ‘shock’ after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed on Wednesday near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. IAF has already ordered a probe into the accident after the Mi-17V5 crash was confirmed. As of now, three people have been rescued from the site including CDS Bipin Rawat who was taken to a military hospital in Wellington.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The helicopter was carrying 14 people including senior members of the Indian military, out of which 11 people have been declared dead, according to Republic sources. The military chopper crashed between Coimbotre and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The passengers included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal.

The local military officers had already reached the crash site and revealed that two of the bodies taken to the hospital had 80% burns. ANI’s sources stated that few bodies were visible downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are still ongoing to retrieve more bodies and check identities. Following the grim development, an entire nation united to ‘pray’ for the senior military officials including Gen Rawat.

Leaders express 'shock' and sadness

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were some of the many political leaders who poured in wishes for the good health of the military officials and their family members.

Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 8, 2021

तमिलनाडू के कुन्नूर में CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत को ले जा रहे सेना के हेलिकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की खबर चिंताजनक है। मैं हेलिकॉप्टर में सवार लोगों के सकुशल होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 8, 2021

Received the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials in Tamilnadu. I am praying for their well-being and good health. — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 8, 2021

Extremely sad to see the images of the chopper crash with CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife on board. Praying for the safety of all. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 8, 2021

Unfortunate news of the Army chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.



My prayers for the safety and wellbeing of CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers who were on board. — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 8, 2021

News of crash of the helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family members and other personnel came as a shock!

My prayers are with them all. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 8, 2021

I pray to almighty for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat and all onboard. https://t.co/utxlWldFSA — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) December 8, 2021

Prayers for CDS Bipin Rawat ji, his family and all defence officers traveling along 🙏 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 8, 2021

Disturbing & Sad News

Army chopper crashed in Coonoor,Tamil Nadu. CDS General #BipinRawat and many senior defence officials were on board.

Let’s Prayers for General Bipin Rawat & all officers on board🙏 — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) December 8, 2021

Pray for the safety of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Rawat and all passengers. — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) December 8, 2021

Prayers for CDS Bipin Rawat ji and all others part of the army chopper crash #Ooty — Dinesh Desai (@idineshdesai) December 8, 2021

As per the latest update, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh is expected to visit the military chopper's crash site in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been already briefed on the incident. Meanwhile, Singh will also be briefing the Parliament shortly regarding the IAF crash.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.



(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI/ANI)