IAF Helicopter Crashes With Gen Bipin Rawat Onboard: Here's What We Know So Far

An IAF Mi series chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

Bipin Rawat

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, which was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries. 

The Mi series choppers of the Indian Air Force are used in high-altitude operations. They are also used to carry VIPs, including the Prime Minister of India. 

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

  • CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am
  • CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am
  • CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington
  • CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am
  • Other senior officers were onboard as well
  • CDS's lecture was due at 2.45 pm
  • Chopper was minutes away from landing site 
  • Communication snapped minutes before the crash
  • IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm
  • The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site
  • IAF ordered inquiry into the cause of accident
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chopper Crash
  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor
  • IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi
  • 11 out of 14 onboard declared dead
  • CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington

