IAF Helicopter Crashes With Gen Bipin Rawat Onboard: Here's What We Know So Far

IAF helicopter crashes with Bipin Rawat onboard; Union Ministers, leaders express 'shock'
Image: ANI, Republic World
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, which was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.
The Mi series choppers of the Indian Air Force are used in high-altitude operations. They are also used to carry VIPs, including the Prime Minister of India.