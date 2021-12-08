IAF Helicopter Crashes With Gen Bipin Rawat Onboard: Here's What We Know So Far

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, which was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. A total of 14 persons were on board the Mi-17 V5 helicopter, of which 11 have reportedly died while others sustained serious injuries.

The Mi series choppers of the Indian Air Force are used in high-altitude operations. They are also used to carry VIPs, including the Prime Minister of India.

Here's all that we know about the Chopper crash so far:

CDS leaves from Delhi at 9 am

CDS lands in Sulur at 11:35 am

CDS General Rawat was en route to give a lecture at Defence Staff College in Wellington

CDS and his wife were onboard the IAF chopper at 11:45 am

Other senior officers were onboard as well

CDS's lecture was due at 2.45 pm

Chopper was minutes away from landing site

Communication snapped minutes before the crash

IAF chopper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu at 12.20 pm

The Tamil Nadu government sent senior officials to the crash site

IAF ordered inquiry into the cause of accident

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Chopper Crash

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin rushed to Coonoor

IAF Chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhri is on his way to the crash site

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Bipin Rawat's residence in New Delhi

11 out of 14 onboard declared dead

CDS being treated at military hospital in Wellington

Image: ANI, Republic World