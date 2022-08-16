A day after India celebrated its historic 75 years of Independence, the Indian Air Force on Tuesday, August 16, flagged a mountain bike rally from Khardungla pass in Ladakh to the National War Memorial in Delhi, with the aim to spread awareness of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. On the occasion, IAF’s Mi-17 helicopters showered petals on the soldiers of the three services who laid down their lives for the country.

"Today was the last day of the Mountain Terrain Biking experience that started from Khardung La (Leh) to the National War Memorial. 20 cyclists participated in this with the aim to spread awareness on 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to distribute our national flags,", said Air Marshal K Anantharaman, who was also a part of the event.

India's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

On Monday, people from all across the country actively participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organising events, and hoisting the National Flag high on their rooftops. In his 90-minute Independence Day address at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the roadmap for the next 25 years by listing five pledges. The Prime Minister also vowed to escalate the fight against corruption and nepotism in all fields.

It is worth mentioning that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 21, 2021, and will end after a year on August 15, 2023.