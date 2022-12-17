IAF Holds Passing Out Parade At Dundigal IAF Academy In Hyderabad

New air warriors were inducted into the Indian Air Force at an impressive Passing Out Parade held at the IAF academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday. The combined graduation parade of the Indian Air Force academy was held to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of the flying cadets of various branches of the IAF.

Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal reviewing officer at the event

Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of the air staff was the chief guest and the reviewing officer of the combined graduation parade of the ceremony. This is the first time when a foreign service chief has reviewed the graduation parade.

Dignitaries from Bangladesh also attended the ceremony along with Bangladesh Air Chief Marshal, who conferred the President's commitment to the graduating trainees. The ceremony included the presentation of the Wings to the flying cadets for successfully completing the flying and navigation training respectively. The flying cadets stood in order of merit and were honoured with the 'Sword of Honour'.

Passing out Parade of IAF for technical trades took place in November

Last month, another combined Passing out Parade was held at Air Force Station Tambaram, wherein 841 air warriors of various technical trades and 7 foreign trainees successfully completed their trade phase of training. These air warriors went for rigorous and intensive training of 64 weeks at the Mechanical Training Institute. The parade was reviewed by Air Commodore Vipul Singh, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Tambaram.