IAF Inducts Fleet Of Tata Nexon EVs In Sync With Government's 'green Mobility' Initiative

In a bid to achieve a reduction in carbon footprint, the Indian Air Force inducted a fleet of Tata Nexon Electric vehicles. In consonance with the government's initiative towards 'green mobility', a flag-off ceremony was held at Air Force Headquarters at Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 15.

Notably, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff, flagged off the first batch of 12 electric vehicles in the presence of other senior officers and staff. These proactive measures reaffirm IAF's commitment to the National objective of transformation towards environment-friendly mobility.

In consonance with the Government's initiative towards 'green mobility', Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari flagged off the IAF's first batch of Electric Vehicles #EV today.#IAF reaffirms its commitment to the National Objective of environment-friendly mobility. pic.twitter.com/KqtYEjTMDV — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 15, 2022

Electric cars to be deployed in Delhi NCR units for performance monitoring & analysis

By procuring e-vehicles against downgraded conventional vehicles, the Indian Air Force is planning to enhance the usage of electric vehicles in a progressive manner. The Indian Air Force has also planned the augmentation of the e-vehicles ecosystem, including the installation of charging infrastructure at various Air Force bases. The SOPs which till now have been for petrol/ diesel vehicles will have to be modified as per the e-vehicles' performance and characteristics.

Notably, the first batch of electric cars flagged off today will be deployed in Delhi NCR units for performance monitoring and analysis. It is worth noting that in the ongoing procurement of Electric Buses and Electric Cars, the Indian Air Force has already joined hands with the Indian Army to create a standardized inventory of vehicles.

