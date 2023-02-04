IAF Initiates Process To Acquire New Transport Aircraft Under 'Make In India' Initiative

In another boost to the Make in India initiative, the Indian Air Force announced it is in the process of acquiring a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA), which is to be manufactured in India.

The MTA is to be used for various roles as a transport aircraft and will have a cargo-carrying capacity of between 18 to 30 tonnes, the IAF said on Friday.

Defence indigenisation

India has embarked on a major defence indigenisation programme to locally manufacture most of its defence requirements including various defence platforms such as missiles, field guns, tanks, aircraft carriers, drones, fighter planes, tanks, and helicopters.

It may be recalled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a transport aircraft manufacturing project for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Vadodara, Gujarat on October 30, 2022. This was after the government approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain. Under the project, the manufacturing of over 13,400 detail parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all the seven major component assemblies will be undertaken in India, along with tools, jigs and testers.

C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is another of its features. The aircraft will strengthen the logistic capabilities of the IAF.