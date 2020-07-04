'IAF Is Ready': Air Force Flies Choppers, Fighter Aircrafts Near India-China Border

In a display of power and grit amid tensions with China, the Indian Air Force on Saturday carried out air operations at a forward airbase near the border in Ladakh.

The IAF's Apache attack helicopter, Su-30MKI and MiG-29 fighter aircraft was part of the squadron that carried out sorties in the high altitude hills.

A squadron leader of the Indian Air Force said, "Every air warrior at this base and across IAF is fully trained and capable to meet all the challenges. Our josh has always been high and touching the sky with glory," adding, "We have all resources in terms of men and equipment to meet all the challenges. IAF is ready in all aspects to undertake all operational tasks and for providing requisite support for military operations."

Armies on both sides of the contentious Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh have mobilised troops as well as military gear in recent weeks even as tensions remain high between New Delhi and Beijing. The armed forces have assured that they are prepared to deal with any challenge or attempt by China to further disturb the status quo across the LAC.

PM Modi's Leh visit

The power projection on the remote Himalayan skies comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to a military base at Nimu in Ladakh. There, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, he addressed troops that are at the frontline defending the country at extreme temperatures and porous terrain.

His visit comes as a major move amid growing border tensions with China. Moreover, in a veiled dig at China, PM Modi stated that the era of expansionism is over as he addressed the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu – located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh.

After addressing the Indian troops at Nimu, PM Modi visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, admitted to the Army hospital in Leh. He saluted their sacrifice and said that all 130 crore Indians were inspired by their valour. Moreover, he added the entire world was analysing their feat and saluted the jawans' mothers too.

