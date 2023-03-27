IAF Makes Big Push For 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Via Procurement Bid For Medium Power Radars

In a major boost to the Indian government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the Indian Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with one of India’s leading electronics companies Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The contract worth Rs 2,841 Crores was signed by the Indian MoD on March 23, 2023. It aims the procurement of Medium Power Radars for the Indian Air Force under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, the Indian Defence Ministry reveled in a press release.

In a further boost to the vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat, another contract was signed today between Officials of MoD and M/s Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for manufacture & supply of the #indigenously designed & developed Medium Power Radar (Arudhra) of #DRDO for #IAF@DRDO_India pic.twitter.com/vurU22SGgx March 24, 2023

Notably, the Medium Power Radars are indigenous developments designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by BEL. According to the Indian Defence Ministry, the Indian Air Force has already carried out successful trials of the Medium Power Radars. Named ‘Arudhra’, the Medium Power Radar is a 4D multi-function phased array radar with electronic steering in both elevation and azimuth. Arudhra is capable of detection and tracking of aerial targets. According to the Ministry of Defence, Arudhra MPR will also have target identification capability based on an Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system.

IAF to acquire state-of-the-art indigenous RWRs

The Indian Defence Ministry signed another contract with Bharat Electronics Limited aiming the acquisition of 129 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) for the Indian Air Force. Categorised under the Buy-Indian (IDDM) Category, the overall cost of the acquisition bid is around Rs 947 Crores. DRDO’s Combat Air System- Design & Integration Centre (CASDIC) is responsible for the design and development of the “state-of-the-art" Radar Warning Receivers. As per the Indian MoD’s press release, the equipment for the development of the RWRs will be manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited following the Transfer of Technology from CASDIC.

Notably, the addition of Arudhra Medium Power Radars and Radar Warning Receivers will considerably enhance Indian fighter aircraft’s Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities. Furthermore, the majority of parts and sub-assemblies for the manufacturing of the RWRs and MPRs are sourced from indigenous manufacturers. The Indian MoD termed the development a "significant leap forward” in developing EW capabilities within the nation. The two indigenous projects will act as catalysts for the enhancement of India’s manufacturing capability and develop the nation’s industrial ecosystem. “The projects essentially embody the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and will help facilitate realizing our country's journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing,” the Indian Defence Ministry stated.