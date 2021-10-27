IAF Marshal Amit Dev Says PoK Part Of India; Assures 'we Will Have Whole Kashmir Soon'

In a strong response to Pakistan, Air Marshal Amit Dev on Wednesday added that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will soon be a part of India. While giving his speech during Infantry Day celebrations, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Western Air Command showered confidence upon India having the whole of Kashmir in coming years. It is significant to mention here that several protests have taken place in PoK and worldwide demanding Pakistan to free the illegally occupied area of Kashmir.

IAF Marshal Amit Dev's message to Pakistan:

#WATCH | "...It wasn't only IAF & Army's participation in Budgam but many small missions that resulted in ensuring free Kashmir...I'm sure some day POK will join this part of Kashmir & we'll have whole Kashmir in yrs to come: Air Marshal Amit Dev, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command pic.twitter.com/GuN0UE4S7q — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Pakistan's instant response depicting frustration

A few minutes after reports of the Air Marshal's statement came out, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi responded saying their country will 'stand by Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just right to self determination'.

The illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir continues to strangle legitimate aspiration of people of Kashmir to determine their own destiny. Pakistan will leave no stone unturned as we stand by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just right to self determination. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) October 27, 2021

Protests against Pakistan to free Kashmir

Recently on October 22, a massive protest had erupted against Pakistan in London to mark what the demonstrators called 'Black Day'. The protesters organising the outcry said that on this day in 1947 Pakistan had invaded the land of Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was organised by the National Equality Party who raised black flags and slogans like 'shame shame Pakistan' outside the Pakistan high commission in London. Speaking to Republic, NEP Chairman Sajjad Raja said "We are suffering since 22 October 1947."

Prior to that, people in London had gathered to protest for the rights of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was visiting the UK. On-ground visuals had shown protestors raising placards along with black flags against Qureshi's arrival. The demonstrators also raised 'restore basic human, political and social rights in Jammu and Kashmir' banners. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently on his three-day official visit to the UK.

Earlier, on September 15 in another 0major embarrassment for the Pakistan Government, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the Pallandari region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding independence from Pakistani clutches. Accusing Islamabad of giving second-class citizen treatment to them for the past seven decades, the protestors said that their rights were trampled upon. Additionally, the country's administration is also accused of exploiting the citizens politically and economically. Local leaders have alleged Pakistan of creating a 'humanitarian crisis' in the region and not letting the world know the reality owing to the media censorship in the region.