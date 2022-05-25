As the NIA court pronounced the quantum of sentence for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik, the Republic Media Network spoke to Nirmal Khanna, wife of Indian Air Force martyr Ravi Khanna. Nirmal Khanna narrated the tragic events when Yasin Malik killed her husband over three decades ago. She stated that some people were dancing when her husband was shot by Malik and added that she also found Ravi Khanna's briefcase which had blood clots on it.

"I was shocked to see few things that day. Some people were dancing and I found my husband's briefcase which had blood clots on it. I was shocked and thought what will happening to our country. He suffered 28 bullets," said Nirmal Khanna

'System failed my husband for 28 years'

Nirmal Khanna also criticised the system and said that Yasin Malik killed her husband one time, but the system failed him for over 32 years. Khanna slammed Yasin Malik and said that he targetted the Indian defence personnel. Moreover, she has also demanded that a law should be made to punish anti-nationals while asserting that she demands death penalty for Yasin Malik.

"The hearing today is related to the terror funding case. I don't know what sentence will the NIA court pronounce. It is upto the judges. But I feel that one law should be made for anti-nationals. As for my case, I would like to say that khoon ka badla khoon (blood for blood)," said Nirmal Khanna.

Nirmal Khanna slams Mehbooba Mufti

During her interaction with the media, Nirmal Khanna also slammed PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as the latter stirred fresh controversy on Wednesday. Mufti asserted that Pakistan's judiciary is better than the Indian judiciary. Moreover, she said that the Kashmir issue will not be resolved by awarding death penalty to Malik.

"Mehbooba Mufti is a politician and has served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Everyone knows why she's talking like this and why she gives such statement. Everyone knows her track record. All I know is that it has been 32 years and 5 months since my husband was killed and Yasin Malik is still alive," added Nirmal Khanna.

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment

A special NIA court court had convicted Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik on May 19 after he pleaded guilty to all charges. While the NIA sought the maximum punishment, i.e death penalty, amicus curiae Akhand Pratap Singh urged the court to award him minimum punishment considering that he voluntarily pleaded guilty.

Addressing the court, Malik stated that he left the quantum of sentence to the discretion of the court. Arrested in connection with this case on April 10, 2019, he is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. and is also facing trial in cases pertaining to the kidnapping of late PDP founder and ex-J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's daughter Rubaiya Sayeed and the killing of four IAF personnel in 1990.

Image: Republic World, PTI