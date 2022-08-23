IAF Mi35 Makes Emergency Landing In Rajasthan Due To Technical Snag; All Crew Members Safe

A Mi-35 attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday made a precautionary landing in a village near Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan after it developed a technical snag. According to the sources, the Indian Air Force chopper made an emergency landing on a farm on Tuesday morning and all its crew members are safe.

In order to ascertain the cause of the emergency landing, senior officials of the Air Force will also reach the site to investigate the incident.

Earlier on August 3, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was forced to make an emergency landing in the south of Uttar Pradesh. The IAF chopper made a precautionary landing while flying over a village in the Karchhana area in UP as the warning light started blinking.

The helicopter landed at the Air Force base in Prayagraj and took off again safely after a check-up by a technician flying in the chopper.

Notably, a Cheetah helicopter earlier in March crashed in the Baraum area of the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one out of the two pilots on board.

IAF identifies 28 emergency landing strips on highways in 11 states

With recent reports of emergency landings in both military and commercial aircraft, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has identified 28 emergency landing facilities (ELFs) on highways across 11 states, where apart from Military aircraft, civilian aircraft can also be landed on these strips.

"There are five emergency landing facilities (ELF) in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, two each in Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from military aircraft, civilian aircraft can also be landed on these strips," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.