IAF MiG-21 Aircraft Crashes Near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer; Claims Life Of Pilot

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in the evening hours on Friday, December 24. The incident occurred near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. According to IAF officials, the fighter aircraft took off from Barmer, Rajasthan.

Confirming the news of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha's demise in the aircraft crash, the official handle of the Indian Air Force tweeted, "With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart."

Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI that the crash took place in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station. As per the latest report, the local police have reached the incident site and SP is on his way to the crash region.

Earlier in May, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed near Punjab’s Moga and an Indian Air Force pilot died in the incident. Speaking of the incident, Moga SP (HQ) Gurdeep Singh had said, "Pilot was MCC squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary. His body was found two kilometres away from the crash spot after a search of four hours. The parachute was found open and SOS was also sent from his device but he had died by then."

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

CDS Bipin Rawat dies in IAF chopper crash

In a tragic event, a Mi5V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 more flying from the Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed on Dec 8. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, three including General Bipin Rawat were rushed to the hospital, where he and another person succumbed to the injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor, who was treated for severe burns, passed away at Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

Air accidents in India

The recent IAP chopper crash, in which Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other persons were killed, has drawn attention to other air accidents involving IAF aircraft. According to data, in the past two years, seven IAF aircraft have crashed including the Mirage 2000 accident in Madhya Pradesh, Parliament was told on December 3. As per the data presented before Parliament by Shripad Naik then Minister of State for Defence had informed that 46 IAF personnel were killed in air accidents from 2014-15 to July 2019. Out of the total, 27 were service personnel, 12 were pilots, and seven were crew members.

(Image: PTI/REPUBLIC)