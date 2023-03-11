IAF Mirage 2000 Fighters Dazzle In Exercise Cobra Warrior In England

A group of Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 fighters are currently participating in Exercise Cobra Warrior along with other combat aircraft over the skies of Waddington in the United Kingdom. Apart from the IAF and the UK Royal Air Force, Finland, the United States, Sweden, Singapore, and South Africa have also sent their contingents for the wargames.

With five Mirage 2000 fighter planes, two C-17 Globemaster III, and an IL-78 mid-air refuelling aircraft, the IAF has sent 145 air warriors for Exercise Cobra Warrior. Despite the near-freezing temperatures at Waddington, the IAF has been demonstrating excellent fighting abilities.

Exercise Cobra Warrior

Exercise Cobra Warrior is a multilateral air drill in which air forces from Finland, Sweden, Singapore, the United States of America, and South Africa also take part along with those of India and the UK. The wargame is taking place from March 6 to 24, 2023. The participants of this drill will be exposed to a variety of aircraft engagements and best practices from different air forces.

The IAF's Cobra Warriors continue to fly unabated at @RAFWaddington, despite the near-freezing conditions.



Eternal gratitude to our maintenance crew - the unseen air warriors behind the machines, since forever.#ExCobraWarrior#DiplomatsInFlightSuits pic.twitter.com/cfC9l8grSU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 11, 2023

Despite the freezing conditions in Waddington, the IAF is still showcasing its capabilities at the drill. The participating nations will benefit from this practice by learning more about the various technologies and abilities of international air forces.

The IAF aircraft are a component of the No. 7 Squadron, also known as "The Battle Axes". Stationed at Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior Air Force Base, the squadron is tasked with operating as a special munitions delivery and air superiority unit. Gwalior AFB is part of the 40 Wing AF and comes under the Central Air Command.

The Indian Air Force are flying their Vajra's or @Dassault_OnAir Mirage 2000's operated by 7 Sqn, The Battle Axes, based out of Gwalior Air Force Base 🇮🇳



Finally the @FinnishAirForce are here with their F-18C/D Hornets of the Hävittäjälentolaivue 31 or Fighter Squadron 31 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/dFYFtVbxV8 — RAF Photographer (@RAFPhotog) March 10, 2023

Mirage 2000

The single-engine, fourth-generation multipurpose combat aeroplane has been made in France by Dassault Aviation. The jet was purchased by India from France in 1980 and is one of key aircraft with the IAF. India bought 40 Mirage 2000 fighters for France.

These aircraft have played a significant role in Operation Safed Sagar, in which the IAF bombed Pakistani targets during the Kargil conflict in 1999. The aircraft targeted Pakistani positions using laser-guided bombs.

The Mirage 2000 planes carried out a total of 514 sorties during the conflict, destroying Pakistan's Northern Light Infantry's command and control bunkers. They bombed the imposing Tiger Hill while dropping laser-guided bombs at the enemy regularly. The fighters also took part in bombing Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camps in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019 to avenge the suicide bombing on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 40 security personnel were killed.

Mirage 2000 have been upgraded with the latest avionics and other upgrades which includes goggle compatible glass cockpit, advanced navigational systems, advanced identification friend and foe system, advanced multi-role multi-layered radar and advanced beyond visual range capability.