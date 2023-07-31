IAF Officer Granted Two Patents In Cyber Physical Systems

Group Captain Sundeep Desai of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been granted two patents in the field of Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), highlighting his contributions to Cyber Security for the Indian Armed Forces. The IAF announced this achievement on July 29th, acknowledging the officer's innovations in enhancing information and network security within the military domain.

The first patent, titled "Framework of Trust Evaluation for a Plurality of Nodes Deployed in Wireless Sensor Networks," introduces a novel method for establishing trust in digital systems similar to human beings. This innovation has the potential to disrupt encryption in digital communication networks, significantly strengthening network security.

Equally unique, the second patent is titled "A Method of Trust Evaluation of a Node by Itself in Any Digital Environment." If implemented, this patent could transform the establishment of consciousness within digital systems, allowing only friendly systems to participate in the network. This self-evaluating capability adds a layer of resilience and self-awareness to the IAF's digital infrastructure, safeguarding against cyber intrusions and attacks.

Image Credit: Twitter IAF_MCC

IAF officials have also stated, "Both these path-breaking techniques, invented by Gp Capt S Desai, can be leveraged in the military domain to enhance the information and network security matrix." During wartime, the two patents granted to Grp Capt can significantly bolster the Indian Air Force's (IAF) information and network security.

How would these help the IAF during wartime?

Enhanced network security: During wartime, the IAF faces heightened cyber threats aimed at disrupting its communication networks and gaining unauthorised access to sensitive information. The trust evaluation framework provides an extra layer of security, identifying potential vulnerabilities and safeguarding the overall network. By ensuring secure communication channels, the IAF can maintain real-time connectivity with its assets on the ground, at sea, and in the air, thereby enhancing situational awareness and response capabilities.

Resilient and self-aware systems: The patent allowing nodes to evaluate their trustworthiness independently ensures that the IAF's digital infrastructure remains vigilant against potential cyber intrusions or attacks. In the event of a cyber attack, the self-aware nodes can quickly isolate and neutralise the threat, preventing further damage and maintaining continuity of critical operations. This capability significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access, data breaches, and disruptions during wartime.

Protection of classified information: The patented technologies can be instrumental in protecting classified military information and confidential data from falling into the wrong hands. By establishing trust within wireless sensor networks and employing self-evaluating nodes, the IAF can create secure data transmission channels, safeguarding mission-critical intelligence, strategic plans, and operational details.