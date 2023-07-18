IAF officer severely hurt in attack by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot

A woman Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Pathankot district of Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

They said the accused gained entry into the officer's house Monday night and intended to commit robbery.

The officer, a Squadron Leader, was asleep and woke up when she heard some noises. She tried to confront the intruder but he attacked her with a knife, causing her multiple injuries, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said.

The accused, identified as Makhan Singh, was arrested with the help of CCTV footage, he said.

The woman officer was alone in the home during the time of the incident, Khakh said.

Another woman IAF officer, living in an adjoining quarter, who went to the victim's residence found her in an injured condition and called for assistance, the police official said.

She was rushed to a hospital and later referred to Army's Command Hospital in Haryana's Chandimandir, he said.

The accused was apprehended and charged with attempt to murder, the SP said, adding further investigation in the case is on.

Police said the accused lived near the house of the victim.