IAF Officials Make Record-breaking Skydive Landing At Khardungla Pass In Leh At 17982 Feet

On the occasion of its 88th anniversary, the Indian Air Force (IAF) achieved a new record of the highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at an altitude of 17,982 feet, breaking its own previous record. Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out successful skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft and landed at Khardungla Pass, Leh on October 8, a Defence Ministry release said on Friday.

"The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density and rough and inhospitable hilly terrain. Both the Air Warriors have shown excellent professionalism, grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achieving the grand success of setting a new IAF record," the release said.

#Congratulations IAF Skydivers carried out a 'Skydive Landing' at Khardungla Pass, Ladakh at an altitude of 17982 Ft setting a new IAF record. The feat was achieved on 8 Oct 20 to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the IAF. #AFDay2020 #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/wpIjRm0zrq — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 10, 2020

It said that IAF has always been promoting adventure activities for its personnel with an aim to instil the qualities of camaraderie, team spirit and physical and mental courage.

IAF Day parade

On the 88th Indian Air Force Day, the IAF held an air show at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad where it showcased its air power. The newly inducted Rafale exhibited various manoeuvres during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations. It carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight, on the 88th IAF day, at Hindon airbase

#WATCH Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out vertical charlie manoeuvre at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, as IAF celebrates its 88th anniversary today.#AirForceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K68On8puHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the parade, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet. Five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

IAF's helicopter fleet like Mi17V5, ALH Mark-4, Chinook, Mi-35 and Apache were also part of the flypast. Planes like C-17, C-130, Dornier and DC-3 Dakota were also part of the celebrations. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

