IAF Participating In Exercise Cobra Warrior Exposes It To NATO Strategy And Training

A multilateral air exercise hosted by the UK’s Royal Air Force called Exercise ‘Cobra Warrior’ culminated on Monday, March 27, after a four-week-long joint training with several participating nations, including India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) participated in Exercise Cobra Warrior with five Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft, two C-17 Globemaster IIIs and an IL-78 midair refueller. The IAF contingent participating in the multinational air exercise comprised 145 Air Warriors from Jamnagar Air Force Station.

Exercise Cobra Warrior saw several nations including Germany, Canada, Italy, India, and the US sending their combat jets and warriors. Notably, the latest edition of Exercise Cobra Warrior also saw participation from Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Singapore.

The exercise provided the IAF with an opportunity to enhance its interoperability with the UK’s Royal Air Force and other participating air forces. This significantly boosts the IAF’s capability of carrying out joint operations during peacekeeping and humanitarian missions.’

The IAF contingent departed from the UK’s Waddington Air Base after the exercise’s culmination. “@IAF_MCC contingent departed for India this morning after a successful four-week long Cobra Warrior exercise held at UK@DefenceHQ@DefenceMinIndia@VDoraiswami@sujitjoyghosh@MEAIndia@IndianDiplomacy@RoyalAirForce," India’s High Commission in the UK tweeted.

Diverse participation and warfighting operations

Exercise Cobra Warrior is designed to provide advanced training for NATO and allied aircrew in a simulated, high-threat environment. The inaugural Exercise Cobra Warrior was held in September 2005 at Royal Air Forces Base Coningsby in the UK, and since then, it has been held biennially. Cobra Warrior provides a realistic training environment for Indian Air Force pilots and support crews, and enhances their combat readiness.

Furthermore, participating in the exercise provided the IAF with exposure to advanced technology including experience in operating advanced fighter aircraft and other aviation technologies. The training regimen of the exercise involved high-intensity tactical air warfighting operations by a large force. The RAF provided special training to pilots from participating countries. This included Qualified Space Instructors Courses, Multi-Engine Tactics, Surveillance, and Qualified Weapons Instructors.

Cobra Warrior’s aim was the conduct of diverse fighter aircraft engagements in a simulated environment and sharing of the best practices of various Air Forces. The Indian Air Force participated in Exercise Cobra Warrior for the first time in September 2019, sending a contingent of four Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters and a C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft.

The participation of the Indian Air Force in this exercise marked a significant step forward in enhancing India's interoperability with NATO and allied air forces and provided valuable exposure to advanced technology and training methodologies.