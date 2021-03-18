IAF Pays Tribute To Group Captain Ashish Gupta Who Lost His Life In MiG-21 Bison Crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) paid tribute to Group Captain Ashish Gupta who lost his life in a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crash. The fatal accident happened when the senior fighter pilot's aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The seasoned officer was on a combat training mission, which ended in an emergency as he couldn't eject from the aircraft on time. While a Court of Inquiry will probe every minute detail of what exactly happened.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday took to Twitter and informed about the fatal accident. IAF expressed its condolences towards the Group Captain's family members. IAF has ordered an inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

MiG-21 Bison

Among the world's first supersonic jet aircraft, MiG-21 is a single-engine, single-seater multirole fighter/ground attack aircraft of Russian origin. Since 1963, India has introduced more than 1,200 MiG fighters into its Air Force. As of 2019, 113 MiG-21s are known to be in operation in the IAF. However, the plane has been plagued by safety problems on account of its age. Since 1970 more than 170 Indian pilots and 40 civilians have been killed in MiG-21 accidents. IAF's Wing Commander Abhinandan was flying a MiG-21 Bison the day Pakistan's air force attempted to attack India in Nowshera after the IAF's Balakot airstrike. In his annual press conference after that, then IAF chief Air Marshal BS Dhanoa had replied to an answer on the MiG-21 by saying 'we fight with all our aircraft'.