IAF Personnel Dies After Car Plunges Into Gorge At Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel died after his car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
The accident took place at Maroog along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway when Sergeant, Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT) at Air Headquarters, Sarafraz Ahmad Bhat, was heading for Kashmir.

A rescue operation was launched soon after the vehicle rolled down into the over 300-feet gorge, the officials said, adding Bhat was found dead on the spot and his body was later retrieved by rescuers.

Bhat was a resident of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. 

