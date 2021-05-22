IAF Pilot, Killed In MiG-21 Crash, Cremated In His Ancestral Village In UP's Baghpat

On Saturday, the last rites of IAF fighter pilot Abhinav Choudhary who was killed in a MiG-21 crash in Moga district of Punjab were performed with full military honours at his ancestral village Pusar in Baghpat. With moist eyes, people bid a final farewell to the braveheart. The 28-year-old Squadron Leader Choudhary's funeral pyre was lit by his uncle Sube Singh who cried inconsolably along with the pilot’s father and other family members. People present at the funeral raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and “shaheed Abhinav Choudhary Amar Rahein (long live martyr, Abhinav Choudhary)”.

On Saturday morning, Squadron Leader's body wrapped in the tricolour was taken by IAF officials from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad to his family residence at Gangasagar in Meerut. As the family members received the pilot's body, they cried inconsolably, including father Satendra Chaudhary, mother Satya Chaudhary, wife Sonika Ujjaval and sister Mudrika.

After keeping the body briefly at the Meerut residence for people to bid the last farewell to the martyred pilot, the IAF officials began the drive for the pilot’s ancestral village. On the way to the village, the locals stood along the road holding tricolour in their hands to see the braveheart pilot one last time after his life was cut short in the crash. The body reached the village at 11.30 am. There was also a steady flow of people to Pusar from the far-flung villages in the area to pay homage to the martyred pilot.

Abhinav had joined the IAF in 2014 and was currently posted at Pathankot Airbase. After the news of his death reached his father Satendra Chaudhary in Meerut on Friday, he said, 'Many IAF pilots had to fly outdated aircraft, risking their lives'. This was the third MiG-21 accident this year. Over 400 MiG-21s have crashed since 1971-72, killing over 200 pilots and 50 civilians on the ground.

IAF MiG-21 Bison crashes in Punjab

An Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab late Friday night. Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary lost his life in the crash and the body of the pilot was recovered 2 kilometres away from the crash site after police launched the search operation.

According to reports, the aircraft took off and began its sortie from Suratgarh Air Force Station and headed for Jagraon where it completed its practice. Following that, the MiG-21 began heading back to Suratgarh, when the incident was reported. In addition, it is also being said that heavy rain during the night in Moga may be one of the reasons for the incident. The local police personnel too faced hurdles during their search operation to recover the body.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI/@SSBCRACKEXAMS/TWITTER)