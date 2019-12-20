IAF Planning For 'swift Trial' For Manufacturing 144 Multirole Fighters

Indian Air force announced on Friday, that it is planning to reduce the testing trial time for manufacturing 144 multirole fighters in the over 1.5 Rs lakh crore deal . Indian Air Force has taken such a step to ensure early delivery of the aircraft. Previously, a trial of 18 months had taken place for an order of 126 aircraft which was cancelled due to complications.

All major fighter aircrafts manufacturers including Sukhoi and Mig from Russia, Lockheed Martin and Boeing from the United States of America, Eurofighter consortium from Europe and Saab group from Sweden have responded to the proposal made by the IAF.

A defence source told agencies, "This time, the IAF is planning to hold trials of all the competitors who participate in the tender in less than a year so that time is saved. The fact that most of the systems and avionics of the participating firms have been tested will also help in shortening the time taken from trials."

In the deal of over 1.5 lakh crore under the strategic partnership policy as part of which, Indian firms will tie up with foreign partners to build the aircraft in India. Also, IAF seeks the approval of the Defence Acquisition Council for the deal in the next few months.

Aircraft including MiG-21, MiG-23 and MiG-27 fighter planes have either phased out or will not be in service in the upcoming few years. Hence the deal is considered as important in order to fulfil the shortage of squadrons of the Indian Air Force. In the next decades, French origin Rafale fighters with two squadrons would be most potent in the terms of capability while Russian origin Sukhoi-30MKI with over 12 squadrons in service will be the mainstay of the force. In September 2019, the IAF received the delivery of first french made fighter jet Rafale while in upcoming years 35 more jets are to be received.

(With inputs from ANI)

