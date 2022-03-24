An Air Vice Marshal is carrying out a detailed investigation into the accidental firing of the tactical BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which landed in Pakistan on March 9. While a detailed probe by the Air Force officer is still underway, it prima facie appears that a Group Captain-rank officer could be responsible for the accident.

The said officer was in charge of the mobile command post of the missile system when the firing occurred during a Command Air Staff Inspection (CASI) at its home base. However, the investigation would be finalized in a time-bound manner and final details would be known only after that.

According to ANI, the Air Vice Marshal (equivalent to Major General in the Army) appointed to probe the incident is highly qualified and is in charge of operations in the Air Force headquarters.

India orders high-level inquiry into BrahMos misfire

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 15 had told the Parliament that a high-level probe was ordered into the incident involving the accidental launch of a missile that landed in Pakistan.

“A missile was unfortunately accidentally launched on March 9. The incident occurred during a routine inspection. We later came to know that it had landed in Pakistan,” he had informed Rajya Sabha.

Asserting that the Indian missile system is extremely trustworthy and secure, Singh said that Indian armed forces are experienced in handling such systems.

Pakistan has been trying to rake up the issue of misfire on international platforms, even though the BrahMos missile is just a tactical system and was unarmed at the time of the incident. The missile also did not cause any major damage to property or any loss of life, where it landed in the Mian Channu town of Pakistan. India has regretted the incident.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: ANI