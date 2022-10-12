IAF Puts Up Dazzling Air Show In J&K's Udhampur; Apache, Chinook, Rafale On Display

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday, October 12, kicked off its Air Display Show to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee at IAF's Udhampur Air Force station in Jammu and Kashmir. Several Air Force aircraft and helicopters took part to commemorate the diamond jubilee of the Headquarters of Air Officer Commanding Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in Udhampur.

The flypast not only will not display state-of-the-art warplanes like Rafale and Sukhoi and helicopters like Chinook and Apache, but it will also display IAF's prowess as it showcases its combat operations as well as civil missions in front of people including civilians who have come to experience the might of the Indian Air Force.

#BREAKING | Republic reports from Udhampur as IAF pilots put on stunning display with Apache helicopters, Jaguar, Rafale and MIG28 aircraft in Jammu & Kashmir. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/isWudGrC14 — Republic (@republic) October 12, 2022

IAF's show of strength

The flypast under IAF's Air and Statistical Display featured the finest coordination of Air Force's old as well as new aircraft. The flypast began with skydiving by a team of Akash Ganga from An32 and was followed by dazzling air manoeuvres by the Jaguar aircraft.

In addition to this, the other aircraft and helicopters that are set for the air display in Udhampur include Rafale, MiG-29, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Super Hercules, Apache and Chinook. Notably, the stunning air display in J&K Udhampur not only demonstrates the ability of the Indian Air Force to operate in the tough terrains of the Union Territory bordering China and Pakistan.

Speaking to Republic, some of the spectators said that they are feeling proud to see the glory of the Indian Air Force and they feel proud to witness its prowess. "It feels great. Earlier, we used to watch it on TV, but now we are experiencing it live," an NCC cadet present at the air show told Republic. "We few proud to experience it live," others said.