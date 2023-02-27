IAF Remembers Karun Krishna Majumdar, First Indian To Reach Wing Commander Rank

The Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated and recalled the achievements of one of India’s most decorated officers Wing Commander Karun Krishna Majumdar also known by the moniker ‘Jumbo’.

He was commissioned in the IAF at the age of 20, in the year 1933, the same year as his brother Major JK Majumdar OBE, who passed out from Sandhurst and was later killed in action while in service in October 1940. In his distinguished career, he flew in over 68 operational missions with over 102 hours of flying.

Though suffering no losses, the 28-year-old CO had his Lysander aircraft rigged with 2x250 lbs bombs & repaid the compliment more than once - bombing from an aircraft not designed for offensive action.



— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 27, 2023

‘Jumbo' announces his arrival

He assumed command of the No 1 Squadron, IAF in mid-1941. In an extraordinary feat during the 1942 Burma campaign, the 28-year-old commissioned officer, flying a Lysander aircraft rigged with 2x250 lbs bombs suffered no losses, and on the contrary, launched a counter-attack on more than one occasion although the aircraft was not designed for offensive action.

In recognition of his gallant action & inspired leadership, Jumbo was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross on Nov 42. This was the first DFC awarded to an Indian after Indra Lal Roy in 1918.



— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 27, 2023

In another major achievement, he was awarded the distinguished flying cross in November 1942 and again in 1945 thus becoming the only Indian to have been decorated with the medal twice. Before him, Indra Lal Roy won the same in 1918. Jumbo’s Squadron was also awarded the Battle Honours of ‘The First Burma Campaign’.

He also operated in Europe flying with the 268 Photo Reconnaissance Squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF). Here again, 'Jumbo' took up dangerous missions encircled by German forces in the Seine-Falaise area. His service was highly appreciated.

Two months after getting the second distinguished flying cross, the 32 years of illustrious career came to an end while taking part in an aerobatics exercise over Walton, Lahore.