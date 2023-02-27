Last Updated:

IAF Remembers Karun Krishna Majumdar, First Indian To Reach Wing Commander Rank

The only Indian to have won a bar to a distinguished Flying Cross, Wg Cdr Majumdar, nicknamed ‘Jumbo’ was commissioned in the IAF aged 20, in the year 1933.

Written By
Abhishek Raval
KARUN KRISHNA MAJUMDAR

IMAGE: IAF - Twitter


The Indian Air Force (IAF) commemorated and recalled the achievements of one of India’s most decorated officers Wing Commander Karun Krishna Majumdar also known by the moniker ‘Jumbo’.

He was commissioned in the IAF at the age of 20, in the year 1933, the same year as his brother Major JK Majumdar OBE, who passed out from Sandhurst and was later killed in action while in service in October 1940. In his distinguished career, he flew in over 68 operational missions with over 102 hours of flying. 

‘Jumbo' announces his arrival

He assumed command of the No 1 Squadron, IAF in mid-1941. In an extraordinary feat during the 1942 Burma campaign, the 28-year-old commissioned officer, flying a Lysander aircraft rigged with 2x250 lbs bombs suffered no losses, and on the contrary, launched a counter-attack on more than one occasion although the aircraft was not designed for offensive action. 

READ | Balakot Strikes Anniversary: How IAF Bombed Pakistani Terror Camp To Avenge Pulwama Attack

In another major achievement, he was awarded the distinguished flying cross in November 1942 and again in 1945 thus becoming the only Indian to have been decorated with the medal twice. Before him, Indra Lal Roy won the same in 1918. Jumbo’s Squadron was also awarded the Battle Honours of ‘The First Burma Campaign’.

READ | IAF to participate in multi-nation Air Exercise 'Cobra Warrior 2023' in United Kingdom

He also operated in Europe flying with the 268 Photo Reconnaissance Squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF). Here again, 'Jumbo' took up dangerous missions encircled by German forces in the Seine-Falaise area. His service was highly appreciated. 

Two months after getting the second distinguished flying cross, the 32 years of illustrious career came to an end while taking part in an aerobatics exercise over Walton, Lahore.

First Published:
COMMENT