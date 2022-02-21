IAF Rescues 19-year-old Trekker Trapped In Karnataka's Nandi Hills

In a swift response, the Indian Air Force (IAF) along with the Chikkaballapur police has rescued a 19-year-old student from the Nandi Hills after he earlier fell 300 feet from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at the hills in Karnataka. The boy who was stuck on the cliff since Sunday evening was rescued by an IAF chopper used by the force.

The student identified as Nishank went trekking when he accidentally slipped from the cliff and got stuck in the Brahmagiri Rocks in the hills, falling 300 feet below. However, he immediately contacted the police and provided his location, following which a rescue operation was launched.

According to the Chikkaballapur SP GK Mithun Kumar, the police team along with the state disaster relief force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot but couldn't help and then had to contact the Indian Air Force station at Yelahanka.

#WATCH Karnataka | Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old student who fell 300 ft from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge at Nandi Hills this evening pic.twitter.com/KaMN7zBKAJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

Speaking on the same, the PRO Defence said that the District Collector of Chikkaballapur contacted the Air Force Station Yelahanka with the message about a young trekker being stuck in Brahmagiri Rocks in Nandi hills after slipping and falling 300 feet below.

It further added that a Mi-17 helicopter was promptly despatched. After an intense search operation with the ground guidance of the local police, they were able to locate the stranded and immobile victim.

However, the chopper couldn't land due to the terrain being treacherous and then the flight gunner of the Mi-17 was lowered down close to the survivor. The gunner successfully helped him with a harness and then he was lifted up. While the survivor did not sustain any serious injuries, he was attended by the onboard Air Force medical assistant following which the helicopter flew him to Air Force Station Yelahanka from where he was taken to civil hospital for treatment.

As reported by PTI, the young trekker was a 19-year-old student of an engineering college in Bengaluru and hails from Delhi.

Trekker rescued from Kerala

This incident came days after another similar rescue operation was carried out by the Indian Air force when a trekker in Kerala named R Babu was rescued from a cliff top of a hill in Palakkad after being struck for around 45 hours. The intense operation was carried out by the Indian Army, the Navy, and the NDRF.

Image: ANI