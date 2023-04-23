IAF Rescues Ailing Elderly Woman From Zanskar Valley, Airlifts Her To Ladakh For Treatment

Indian Airforce airlifted an elderly woman, in a critical medical condition from the Shade village in the Zanskar valley of Ladakh on Saturday (April 22). She was taken to Leh, Ladakh for further treatment. "Today an IAF helicopter airlifted an elderly woman in a critical medical condition, from Shade village in Zanskar Vally to Leh #Ladakh for treatment."

Notably, the Indian Army conducted a rescue operation in the North-Eastern state of Sikkim in which the forces rescued scores of tourists.

After a significant snowstorm hit the upper reaches of East Sikkim at Chhangu, the Indian Army rescued over 1000 tourists from the region, informed the officials on March 16. Notably, about 370 tourists were evacuated by the Indian Army, they were stuck due to heavy snow in East Sikkim on March 12, said an official release.

Operation Himrahat

The tourists, according to the official release, were returning from Natu La & Tsomgo (Changgu) Lake when around 100 vehicles got trapped in the heavy snowfall. A special operation, ‘Operation Himrahat’ was launched jointly by the police and the administration on March 11, following which the tourists were shifted to a safe location and provided with warm clothing, medical attention, and hot meals.

On March 12, after careful planning, the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) opened the road with the help of dozers, by 9 am allowing vehicles to travel to Gangtok.