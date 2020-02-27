IAF Rescues Indians And Foreign Nationals From Covid19 -hit Wuhan

On Thursday Morning, special flights of the Indian Air Force arrived in Delhi after evacuating Indians and foreigners from coronavirus-hit Wuhan and quarantined cruise ship, Diamond Princess, in Japan.

'Operation Madad' was commenced by IAF to assist China to control the outbreak. The aircraft evacuated 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak. The C17 transport aircraft that left for China earlier with 15 tonnes of medical supplies from India to the virus-hit Wuhan landed in Delhi early Thursday morning.

All the evacuees will undergo a 14-day quarantine at a medical facility set-up by the Indian Army in Manesar.